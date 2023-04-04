In Magalluf in the early hours of last Saturday, a man was brutally attacked by a group of eight to ten others. This happened on the Avenida S’Olivera and is understood to have been unrelated to any nightlife venue.

All those involved are believed to have been Spanish. The man who was attacked received a barrage of punches and kicks. At one point, a taser can be heard.

The video is in the possession of the Guardia Civil, who are undertaking an investigation.