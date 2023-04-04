On Monday, the Balearic government spokesperson and tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said that Mallorca and the other islands are prepared for high tourist demand over Easter. He didn't believe that there would be any problems with taxi services or other transport being overwhelmed.

Negueruela stressed that "the Balearics have one of the best transport networks from the airport", adding that there is always a desire for improvements. "We believe that everything will be fine."

A few days ago, taxi drivers in Palma warned that there were already "immense" queues for taxis at the airport. The government has meanwhile approved a decree to enable the granting of temporary taxi licences for the tourism season, and not just in Palma.