Tourists who visited Ibiza last year gave the island a score of 8.5 out of 10, although they rated the high prices, crowds and public transport negatively, according to the results of survey carried out by the Anàlisi Turístic d’Eivissa i Formentera (ATEIF).

At a press conference, the non-profit organisation explained that its aim is to obtain real data to evaluate the situation and evolution of travellers visiting Ibiza and their opinion of the island as a tourist destination.

The organisation’s president, Eduardo Manero, stressed that the aim is to obtain a competitive advantage from an analytical advantage.

For ATEIF, it is “necessary” to have real information and to know the behaviour of visitors in order to, after analysing all the data, make “correct decisions” and anticipate “possible problems”.

With the data resulting from the surveys that will be carried out throughout the year, the organisation has assured that it wants to contribute to making Ibiza an “intelligent” tourist destination, taking advantage of the technological tools available.

In the first survey, carried out in 2022, a total of 5,186 visitors took part, which is the most extensive study presented so far on the island of Ibiza.

Among other conclusions, visitors complained about the high prices, although 43 percent of those surveyed repeat holidays on the island, a figure that rises to 47 percent in the national market.

In terms of satisfaction, the score rises to 8.9 for visitors from the USA, 8.8 for British and German visitors and 8.6 for the Belgian and Dutch market.

Nationals and Italians gave a satisfaction rating of 8.4 out of 10.

The same study found that the average daily expenditure was 167 euros and the average holiday budget was 1,471 euros.

The average stay, expenditure and budget varied according to each municipality.

In relation to the most valued, tourists highlighted the beaches, the environment and nature.

ATEIF has also assured that the objective is to continue carrying out surveys with the help of the public administrations in order to move towards the constitution of a tourist observatory that will allow to provide a strategic vision and to take decisions for an effective and efficient tourist promotion.