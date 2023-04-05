The body of a German man was found by fishermen on Wednesday in a cove in Cala Llamp, Andratx.

One of the fishermen says that they saw the man lying in the cove when they first went out. This was around dawn and they thought he was asleep. When they had finished, they passed the cove again. The man was still in the same position. They could see some blood coming from his mouth and called the Guardia Civil.

The Mallorca Fire Brigade was brought in to recover the body, which was in a rocky area that was difficult to reach and some 300 metres from an access track.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.