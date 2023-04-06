Work on redeveloping the Paseo Marítimo in Palma has affected some businesses badly. Some are considering taking advantage of an ERTE furlough scheme that has been offered by the Balearic tourism and employment minister Iago Negueruela. Businesses are also looking at compensation for loss of earnings.

Manuel Jiménez, the president of the association of Paseo Marítimo traders, says that it is too early to know how many businesses might seek compensation. "The work began in the low season, but we will see at Easter. We are trying to save as many businesses as possible and get them aid."

He adds that schemes such as park and ride, designed to address the loss of parking spaces, don't appear to be working. The CLH park and ride in Portopí is "empty". And taxis aren't helping, Jiménez saying that "we have heard that there are taxi drivers who don't want to come to the Paseo Marítimo".

Gabriel Moragues, president of one of the taxi associations, accepts that there may be some drivers who wish to avoid the Paseo Marítimo, if it is going to take them an hour to get through, "but right now I don't think that the traffic jams are so heavy to mean not providing service".