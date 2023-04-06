Two of seven people who were arrested following what was described as a "pitched battle" between members of rival drugs clans appeared in court in Palma on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place on Monday night. Five members of one clan went to a finca in Sant Joan, where the other clan had a marijuana plantation and facilities for preparing the drug for distribution. They tied up two people at the finca but they were seen on security cameras. Around a dozen people then arrived at the finca. They were armed with knives, machetes and axes. There were a number of injuries, some of them serious.

The National Police were notified by Son Llàtzer Hospital in Palma that six people had been admitted to emergencies with stab wounds and other injuries. They had all arrived at the hospital by car. Two of them had to be transferred to Son Espases because of the seriousness of the injuries; they required emergency surgery. All six were placed under arrest and a seventh arrest was made some time later.

A number of relatives and friends had gathered outside the court, where there was a strong police presence.