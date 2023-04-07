A few weeks ago, a group of mothers travelled to Ibiza for a 12 hour long holiday after snapping up return flights for just £34 - and got back in time for the school run and then Callum Ryan took to TikTok to share his journey, as he said he “set himself a challenge” to fly overseas to Spain and sit down for a drink in a bar without breaking his cheap budget.
Callum, 22, went to his local supermarket and spotted a crate of 12 cans of Estrella for £15, and was determined to complete his mission without exceeding the price in store.
He managed to find a last-minute flight that cost him just £10 from London to Ibiza and then lunch and a pint in Ibiza cam in at just under his 15 pound target.
Ben told the Bulletin “I had been in the UK for a few weeks and was due to fly back from Manchester, so I decided to think of some content and produce a TikTok. And with everyone struggling under the weight of the cost-of-living crisis and trying to pay the bills while hunting for cheap holiday deals, I decided to think out of the box and highlight a day trip to Mallorca.
“Google had just produced a report claiming that the average cost of a good full English breakfast is 12.50 pounds, which I had my doubts about, so I thought right - can I beat that by flying to Mallorca for breakfast?
“Ok, I slightly went over budget. I spent £4 for the train from Preston to Manchester Airport and £12 for a return flight on the same day. So the total came in at £30.45, which still beats the price of breakfast in some fine-dining establishments - plus I got the added joy of an adventure.”
@Andy Walker. Yes
Don't you just hate this attention seeking carbon footprint disaster non entity?