Ever since British resident in Mallorca Ben Matthew Saunders, hit the headlines in newspapers, on TV and social media platforms across the UK and the world in February after posting a TikTok about flying to Mallorca for the day and enjoying a full English breakfast for just 30 pounds - a number of other people have followed suit.

A few weeks ago, a group of mothers travelled to Ibiza for a 12 hour long holiday after snapping up return flights for just £34 - and got back in time for the school run and then Callum Ryan took to TikTok to share his journey, as he said he “set himself a challenge” to fly overseas to Spain and sit down for a drink in a bar without breaking his cheap budget.

Callum, 22, went to his local supermarket and spotted a crate of 12 cans of Estrella for £15, and was determined to complete his mission without exceeding the price in store.

He managed to find a last-minute flight that cost him just £10 from London to Ibiza and then lunch and a pint in Ibiza cam in at just under his 15 pound target.

Ben told the Bulletin “I had been in the UK for a few weeks and was due to fly back from Manchester, so I decided to think of some content and produce a TikTok. And with everyone struggling under the weight of the cost-of-living crisis and trying to pay the bills while hunting for cheap holiday deals, I decided to think out of the box and highlight a day trip to Mallorca.

“Google had just produced a report claiming that the average cost of a good full English breakfast is 12.50 pounds, which I had my doubts about, so I thought right - can I beat that by flying to Mallorca for breakfast?

“Ok, I slightly went over budget. I spent £4 for the train from Preston to Manchester Airport and £12 for a return flight on the same day. So the total came in at £30.45, which still beats the price of breakfast in some fine-dining establishments - plus I got the added joy of an adventure.”