Atropine, scopolamine and ephedrine from plants are the hallucinogenic substances that a group of Spanish and Chilean researchers detected in the hair.
The study, led by Elisa Guerra from the University of Valladolid and published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests that these drugs may have been used as part of ritual ceremonies.
Discovered in 1995, Es Càrritx (western Minorca) housed a chamber used as a burial space in which small cylindrical wooden vessels containing hair dated to around 2,900 years ago were found.
The research provides the oldest direct evidence of drug use in Europe, in the Late Bronze Age, one of the authors of the study, Cristina Rihuete, from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, explained.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.