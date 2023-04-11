According to recruitment company Adecco's monitor of employment opportunities and satisfaction, the Balearics rank second for working conditions in Spain.

There are five elements for this ranking system. First is remuneration: average salary and the evolution of average salary in recent years. The second refers to security: accidents at work, unemployment benefit, long-term unemployment and the time taken to find a job. The third has to do with employment and development: the number of companies per 1,000 inhabitants, unemployment rates and the percentages of qualified jobs. Then there is reconciliation of personal and working life - the percentages of part-time employees, of employees undertaking studies and of those who telework. The fifth is labour conflict - the number of strikes and how they are resolved.

Nuria Chardi, Adecco's director in the Balearics, reports that the Balearics recorded the largest year-on-year rise, going from twelfth on the monitor in 2021 to second in the final quarter of 2022.

In the case of salary, the Balearics rank sixth in the country with an average remuneration of 1,729 euros per month. The Balearics and the Canaries registered the highest increases in average salaries in 2022, Chardi explaining that this was due to the fact that they were the two regions most affected by the ERTE furlough scheme. "They were the regions where normalisation of employment took the longest, where ERTE lasted the longest and kept salaries depressed for longer. The 'ERTE effect' was so great that when comparing data with the last quarter of 2020, the Balearics and the Canaries appear with high salary improvements that, strictly speaking, were not as such."

However, she adds that there has also been a salary increase in the Balearics because of a shortage of labour and because "life is more expensive". Jobs for which salaries have increased the most include electricians, plumbers, human resources staff, accountants, hospitality managers and positions which require various languages.

Chardi recognises that the salary increase is not enough to compensate for the high cost of living, "but it always helps in attracting talent to the Balearics for work". She believes that the upward trend in salaries will continue.