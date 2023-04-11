Photo: Michael Stadler

The legendary superyacht, Lady Moura, which for many years was moored in the Club de Mar in Palma, is back in Mallorcan waters and this morning she was anchored off Puerto Portals.

She was the ninth largest private yacht when she was launched in 1990 for 200 million dollars but has moved down the list in 2021 to number 48. She was owned by Saudi Arabian businessman, Nasser Al-Rashid but bought by a Mexican businessman in 2021 from yacht broker Camper & Nicholsons for 125 million dollars.

Lady Moura has hosted several notable personalities, including George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara. She ran aground in 2007 during the weekend of the Cannes Film Festival. Lady Moura has accommodations for 27 guests in 13 cabins, while the crew quarters sleep 60 staff. She also features a helipad, movie theatre, disco with DJ room, gym, an owner’s study, and medical suites for both guests and crew. She also carries the world's premiere Wakesurfing vessel.

For many years she was based at the Club de Mar in Palma and she was one of the best known Palma-based yachts. It was rumoured that her name plate was made of gold.