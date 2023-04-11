The PIMEM-Comerç retailers association reports excellent sales over the Easter period. Clothes and shoe shops have been especially busy, with turnover above that of Easter 2019 and, in many instances, by as much as double.

In the centre of Palma on Saturday, the association's president, Miquel Àngel Mateu, says that it was "a crazy day in terms of sales". Away from the city, tourist resorts such as Cala Ratjada, Can Picafort and Puerto Alcudia have all recorded good business. Shops in the resorts which decided to open "have taken advantage of the large numbers of local customers and visitors over recent days".

The decision for shops to open has rather depended on the resort and the number of hotels that have opened. In some resorts, this has been up to 80%.