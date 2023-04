According to Bild, Wolfgang Porsche, the grandson of the founder of Porsche and the current chairman of the Porsche supervisory board, is looking at properties in Mallorca.

Over Easter, he was apparently taken for some viewings by luxury real estate agent Marcel Remus, who posted on Instagram that he had an appointment with a client who was staying at the five-star St. Regis Mardavall Resort. He has been in Mallorca with his partner, Princess Gabriella of Leiningen, the ex-wife of the fourth Aga Khan.

The Porsche family already has ties with Mallorca. At the end of the 1980s, Wolfgang's brother, Hans-Peter Porsche, bought land on the bay of Alcudia which became the Alcanada Golf Club; he is the owner of the golf club.