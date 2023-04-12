Half a billion dollar yacht arrives in Mallorca this morning. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
Palma12/04/2023 12:09
Super yachts have started to arrive in Mallorca but this morning Jeff Bezos’s new sailing yacht Koru arrived in Palma having set sail on her maiden voyage from Gibraltar last Thursday. Koru is understood to have cost Bezos $485 million.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
It's not "worth" $548m - that is what it cost. We'll only know what it is worth - if we were interested - when someone else buys it. As for "rumoured" to have multiple decks it is pretty blindingly obvious that it would have. C'mon Carter at least try to make sense.