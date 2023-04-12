Super yachts have started to arrive in Mallorca but this morning Jeff Bezos’s new sailing yacht Koru arrived in Palma having set sail on her maiden voyage from Gibraltar last Thursday. Koru is understood to have cost Bezos $485 million.

She is the tallest sailing yacht in the world with three towering masts that measure more than 230 feet and a crew of 60.

She is also one of the top 25 largest vessels in the world and the biggest to ever leave The Netherlands.

Amazon-founder Bezos originally commissioned the yacht to be built in May 2021 by Dutch-based boating company Oceanco, dubbed project Y721.

She is rumored to have multiple decks, a pool, and a separate, smaller yacht with a helipad to allow the billionaire easy access to and from the boat.