On Thursday, a national pilot scheme was launched in Spain whereby small to medium-sized businesses can apply for financial aid from the ministry of employment to introduce a four-day week. There will be three days off rather than two (for those employees who only work five days a week at present), but the salary will remain the same. The scheme applies to businesses with less than 250 employees.
Four-day working week "unthinkable" in Mallorca
"On paper" a good idea, but in practice ...
