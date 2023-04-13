Figures released on Thursday by the General Council of Notaries in Spain indicate that the sale of homes in the Balearics fell in February by 22.2%; this was by comparison with February 2022. The number of mortgages granted in February dropped by 23.8%.

Nationwide, the sale of homes was down 13.1% and the granting of mortgages by 24.4%. The 22.2% decrease in the Balearics was the second largest in the country behind Navarre (-29%). Only one region registered an increase - Asturias with 1.5%.

As for price, this was down 1.4% in the Balearics. In ten regions there were increases. These included the Canaries with 11.8%.