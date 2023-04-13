Figures released on Thursday by the General Council of Notaries in Spain indicate that the sale of homes in the Balearics fell in February by 22.2%; this was by comparison with February 2022. The number of mortgages granted in February dropped by 23.8%.
February slump in the sale of homes in the Balearics
