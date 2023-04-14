Marga Prohens, leader of the Partido Popular in the Balearics at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid in January 2023. | MDB
Palma14/04/2023 08:46
On Saturday, the main opposition party in the Balearic parliament, the Partido Popular, will present its manifesto for the election on May 28. Some advance notice has been given to its content, especially with regard to tourism policy, one aspect of which is the tourist tax. The PP say that they will maintain the tax but adjust it for the low season and ensure that revenue raised is for two purposes - environmental sustainability and improvement of tourist areas. They will also look at ways of removing the requirement for residents of the Balearics to have to pay the tax.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.