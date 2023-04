The Balearic State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) is forecasting maximum temperatures of up to 24 degrees this weekend, five degrees above normal for this time of year, which is 19C maximum.

And if you have not been in the sea yet this year, there is no excuse because the sea temperature will be around 17C, when the normal temperature for this time of year would be 15.ºC.

Looking to the week ahead, apart from a few drops of rain on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will continue to be well above normal for this time of year.