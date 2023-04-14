Police across Spain have started a major crackdown on British-plated vehicles after they were given more access to the DVLA database in Britain as part of the UK driving licence deal signed earlier this year. Spain can now monitor British-plated cards to see if they are road-taxed or have insurance in Spain. British residents of Spain are obliged to change the plates on their cars to Spanish ones.

Spain was demanding more access to the DVLA database during negotiations with Britain over UK driving licences. As a result of a deal struck earlier this year, British residents can now exchange their British driving licences for Spanish ones.

A police spokesperson in Palma said that officers would be on the lookout for British-plated vehicles.