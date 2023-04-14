Police across Spain have started a major crackdown on British-plated vehicles after they were given more access to the DVLA database in Britain as part of the UK driving licence deal signed earlier this year. Spain can now monitor British-plated cards to see if they are road-taxed or have insurance in Spain. British residents of Spain are obliged to change the plates on their cars to Spanish ones.
