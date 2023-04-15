According to the Dingus Data Hotel analytics platform, foreign bookings for Mallorca between May 1 and October 31 are projected to increase by between 24 and 28% compared with 2019.

This platform is operated by Palma-based Dingus, one of the world's leading tourism technologies companies, and its forecasts are backed up the Aviba association of travel agencies, whose president, Francesc Mulet, says that there are currently increases in reservations that were "unthinkable" a month ago.

Mulet points out that the second largest foreign market, the British, is at present somewhat behind the trend in the German, French and other European markets, but adds that last-minute sales over the next few weeks will change this.

The reservations, it's important to point out, have to be balanced against cancellations. But in this regard, the Dingus CEO, Jaume Monserrat, says that cancellations are expected to drop by 17% compared with last year.

2019 is taken as the reference, as foreign tourism was down in 2022 by comparison with the year before the pandemic. It is sometimes mistakenly referred to as having been the all-time record year, when that was in fact 2018. In 2018, Mallorca received 10.44 million foreign tourists; in 2019 there were 10.28 million. But if the Dingus and Aviba calculations are correct, then the 2018 figure looks set to be shattered.

And in overall tourism terms, Dingus don't take account of the Spanish market, which has grown since 2018.