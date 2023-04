The Council of Mallorca has confirmed the reopening of the Sa Calobra road to unrestricted traffic.

The road was closed to vehicles after the collapse of a large stone retaining wall at the beginning of February.



Vehicles will be able to circulate without restrictions of any kind from next Friday, April 21, once the first phase of the reconstruction work, which is focused on fixing the structure has been completed.

On February 7 one of the retaining walls collapsed which forced the island’s authorities to close the road to non resident traffic. After technical studies, only vehicles of less than 10 tonnes were allowed to used the road, which sparked complaints from local businesses.

Once the road is open, work will continue on the reconstruction of the wall using the traditional dry stone method.