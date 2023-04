The National Police are searching for a Moroccan man who is believed to be a major drugs dealer and who was involved in an incident last week when an unmarked police car was rammed.

The police were already searching for the driver after he skipped a police control in the area of the Can Valero industrial estate. The Mazda Xedos V6 had plates from a car that had been taken out of circulation.

The Mazda was spotted near to the Conservatory. On C. Teresa María Ponce de León, the unmarked police car blocked the road, which was rammed three times. The police drew their weapons but didn't fire and the driver fled the scene.