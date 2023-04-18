The state nightlife association ‘Spain Nightlife’ has decided to reinforce their security measures against harassment and sexual aggressions in their premises.

The initiative is a continuation of the sector’s “commitment” to equality, to the recently approved ‘yes is yes’ and Trans laws, and to the international protocol ‘Ask for Angela’ for the prevention of sexual aggression in nightlife venues.

The safety initiative ‘Ask for Angela’ has been rolled out to bars, clubs and other licensed businesses across London.

People who feel unsafe, vulnerable or threatened can discreetly seek help by approaching venue staff and asking them for ‘Angela’.

This code-phrase will indicate to staff that they require help with their situation and a trained member of staff will then look to support and assist them. This might be through reuniting them with a friend, seeing them to a taxi, or by calling venue security and/or the police.

‘Ask for Angela’ was originally developed by Lincolnshire County Council and adopted by the Met in 2016 as a localised initiative by its police licensing officers.

The introduction of WAVE training in 2017 underpinned the delivery of Ask for Angela and more venues began to take on the initiative.