Madrid may become the latest Spanish destination to introduce a tax for all tourists as the former Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, who is running to become mayor of the city, has said that she plans on imposing stricter rules if she gets elected.

According to Maroto, since the capital attracts millions of visitors each year, it is more than needed to introduce a tourist tax that would help control over-tourism. However, such a move was not welcomed by hoteliers, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

As soon as Maroto announced her plans regarding the tourist tax, the Madrid Hotel Business Association opposed the idea, saying that that tax would directly harm the sector as well as the visitors.

On the other hand, Maroto said that “the tourist tax does not have to be merely a tax”. Instead, she stressed that the tourist tax has to be a tax that reverts the tourism industry of the city. Nonetheless, she did not disclose the amount that they plan on charging visitors if the measure gets introduced.

This is not the first time that the authorities have discussed a tourist tax for Madrid. The tax for the capital was first proposed in 2015 and then again in 2018. However, the measure was never got introduced.

While Madrid is yet to decide on the tourist tax, several Spanish regions already require holidaymakers to pay an additional amount.

Barcelona has required all visitors to pay an extra fee in addition to the region-wide tourist tax since 2012.

The fee that Barcelona charges is aimed at helping the city deal with over-tourism, and it depends on the type of accommodation that visitors choose to stay at. Currently, visitors to Barcelona staying in rental accommodation are required to pay a nightly fee of €4. On the other hand, those staying in five-star hotels are required to pay a higher fee – €5.25.

While the current fee that Barcelona has might seem high for some, the authorities have already announced that the tax will increase in the next two years.

Apart from Barcelona, the Balearic Islands also applies a tourist tax for all visitors. The Balearic Islands introduced the tourist tax in 2016, and currently, all visitors over 16 are required to pay a fee between €1 and €4 per night.

In addition to the above-mentioned, Valencia is also planning to introduce a tourist tax. The authorities of Valencia have said that the tourist tax is expected to start applying at the end of 2023. The same revealed that the plan on charging visitors between 50 cents and €2 per night.