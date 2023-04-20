Next week it is going to feel like the peak of summer in the Balearics with temperatures forecast to exceed 30ºC and could even reach 35ºC in Mallorca, which would break the all-time record for maximum temperatures on the island in the month of April.

“It is not at all usual at this time of year”, Aemet Balearic met. office sources stressed.

The intense heat is due to the presence of a mass of warm air from North Africa. It will begin on Thursday, 27 April, and will sweep from south to north, starting in Ibiza and ending in Minorca.

As early as Thursday temperatures will be close to 30ºC, and will continue to climb over the following days.

Weather forecasts from Aemet Baleares indicate that the hottest days are expected to be Friday, 28th April, or Saturday, 29th April, when temperatures could reach 35ºC in Mallorca.

To date, the highest temperature recorded in the month of April on the island dates back to 27 April 2012, when it reached 34ºC in Sa Pobla, which means that this year 2023 could break the all-time record April. It would also be the highest temperature so far this year in Mallorca.