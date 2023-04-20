A group of taxi drivers staged a protest at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on Thursday against pirate taxi drivers who represent unfair competition and create a negative image.

Acting in a personal capacity rather than on behalf of any taxi association, their spokesperson, Laura Moya, said that "we are a group of taxi drivers who are fed up with what is happening at the airport". "So, we wanted to express our discontent and at the same time demonstrate to the authorities that they must take action." The Balearic government, Palma town hall and the Aena airports authority "have to adopt urgent measures, or otherwise we will be forced to call stoppages, as we did last year".

Moya stated that pirate taxis "generate a bad image, apart from the fact that they do not have meters or any safety measures". They charge exorbitant prices. For example, a journey from the airport to Playa de Palma can cost 90 euros when it should be no more than twenty.

The Balearic ministry of mobility has called a meeting of all relevant parties to discuss the problems caused by pirate operators. This will be on Tuesday next week.