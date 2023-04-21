It will be a question of more tea vicar in Portals this summer with the announcement that the Church will be running the beach bar at the s´Oratori beach! Usually, the church rents out the concession to a second party but this year they had deciced to take the bull by the horns and start pulling pints themselves!

All the money raised will go to help families in need in the municipality and "Last Orders" has been brought forward by an hour so that residents are not bothered by late-night partying.

The beach bar has caused some controversy. There were complaints from residents last year over the nose and this is one of the reasons why the Church has stepped in.