Within the last hour a forest fire has broken out in the Deya Valley.

Three helicopters are currently fighting it by the Sa Pedrissa agroturismo, drawing water from nearby sources.

The high temperatures and the strong winds are not helping the efforts after a very dry winter and the damaged caused to hundreds of thousands of trees by Storm Juliette at the end of Februray which has yet to be completely cleared ahead of the forest fire season starting on May 1 is also complicating matters.

The cause of fire has yet to be confirmed and the Soller to Deya road has been closed.

This is a developing story.

Two other forest fires were declared in Mallorca today but they have fortunately already been extinguished.

The first fire declared on the island was confirmed at 09.38 am, in Vinyes de Mortitx, in Esorca. The fire was extinguished at 12.50 pm, after affecting 0.02 hectares of scrubland.



Meanwhile, the other forest fire was confirmed at 1:35 pm, in Son Serra de Marina. At 2:22 p.m., after affecting 0.2 hectares of reeds, it was declared extinguished.