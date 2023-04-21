Forest fire in Deya

A forest fire in the Deya Valley was declared at 1.30pm on Friday by the Ibanat agency on its Twitter account. By mid-afternoon, Ibanat was reporting that the fire was Level One seriousness potential.

Three helicopters are currently fighting it by the Sa Pedrissa agroturismo, drawing water from nearby sources.

The high temperatures and the strong winds are not helping the efforts after a very dry winter and the damaged caused to hundreds of thousands of trees by Storm Juliette at the end of February which have yet to be completely cleared ahead of the forest fire season starting on May 1.

The cause of fire has yet to be confirmed. The Soller to Deya road has been closed.

Two other forest fires were declared in Mallorca today. They have been extinguished. The first fire declared on the island was confirmed at 09.38am at Vinyes de Mortitx in Escorca. The fire was extinguished at 12.50pm after affecting 0.02 hectares of scrubland.

The other fire, which was was confirmed at 1.35 pm, was in Son Serra de Marina. At 2.22pm., after affecting 0.2 hectares of reed, it was declared extinguished.