Around 2.30am on Saturday morning, a Volkswagen Golf sped past a Guardia Civil control in Puerto Alcudia, almost running over one of the officers.

There was a pursuit which ended when the Golf crashed into two parked cars on Avda. Tucan (the Hidropark road) near to the Magic Roundabout.

The driver and one passenger were arrested. Two other passengers fled the scene. One was detained later. None of them had sustained injuries. The driver has been charged with endangering road safety and for refusal to take tests for alcohol and drugs.

Alcudia police report that there was a second incident in the same area some five minutes later, when a car crashed into the open door of a parked car. The driver fled the scene.