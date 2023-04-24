Britons are scrambling for flights to Mallorca and the Balearics ahead of the first May Bank Holiday of the year with parts of the UK expecting snow while temperatures in Mallorca are on the climb and are forecast to peak at 35ºC or 36ºC on Saturday and Sunday.

Wintry showers with colder than average temperatures and heavy rain are expected across parts of the UK this week. As the country looks forward to the first May bank holiday this weekend, the Met Office has predicted some areas of Wales and Scotland will see snow.

Parts of Wales and south England will see heavy rain and hail and thunder, whereas temperatures in northern areas will stay low.

The Environment Agency has issued several flood alerts and warnings for England.

However, in the Balearics, temperatures are going to continue to climb and skies will remain clear with the beaches already busy and people enjoying the warmer than usual sea for a swim.

Hotels are also offering some super deals.

Sunday's highs in the Balearics:

26 Petra 26 Palma Univ 25 S.Servera 25 Pollensa 25 Sineu 24 P.Pollença 24 Porreres 24 Manacor 24 Llucmajor 24 Lluc 24 Binissalem 23 C St Pere 23 Portocolom 22 Sta Maria 22 Santanyí 22 Artà 22 Capdepera 22 Cap Blanc