The Balearic government today approved the General Ports Plan for the Balearics which bans any new infrastructures or the extension of existing marinas, the Government’s Minister for Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí, detailed at a press conference.

The 15-year-plan has been devised to grant greater access for the public to the sea and the nautical world in an “efficient and sustainable” way, without the construction of new ports or new extensions.

At present, the public company Ports Ib (Balearoc Port Authority) manages 47 ports, 13 low-impact anchoring areas and 13 ramp facilities, as well as some 14,500 moorings.

The councillor explained that the new plan aims to maintain public management as a guarantee of public access to nautical areas, optimising infrastructure and promoting new services and new ways to enjoy the nautical world.

The plan “responds” to a growing demand for access to navigation, efficient management of port spaces and to achieve new formulas such as, for example, that the same moorings can be used by more people.

“The challenge has been to find new ways to democratise access to the sea and increase the efficiency of current infrastructures, with the intention of collaborating in the creation of a more sustainable and collaborative nautical sector,” said the councillor.

It also proposes specific low-impact solutions to the problems affecting the sector such as, for example, the study and rearrangement of moorings in ports already built to optimise, adapt and improve facilities; the creation of temporary anchoring areas with low-impact buoys; or the provision of a network of suitable dry marinas integrated into the environment, mainly in inland areas or close to existing ports.