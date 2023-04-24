The Balearic environmental group GOB is proposing a new tax to be levied cruise ships docking in the Balearics, similar to one that already exists in Catalonia.

“They have are huge consumers of fuel, water and resources and have a socio-environmental impact; cruise ships should have to pay a high tourist tax”, according to the environmental organisation.

Tourists who travel by cruise ship and stop over on the islands already pay the Sustainable Tourism Tax, known as the eco-tax, but GOB proposes taxing the emissions produced by shipping companies.

The most polluting ship that visits Mallorca is a cruise ship and emits as much as 19,000 cars.

The ecologists want the same to be applied to hire car and boat rental companies, among other activities that have an impact on the territory, in order to promote ecological taxation, which is more developed in other countries.

They also call for the same against quarries, power plants and airplanes.

GOB also proposes a tax on large water consumers, such as large hotels and golf courses, but also tax benefits for ecological farms and the recovery of crops and land, or livestock and fishing.

The same is required for companies that save more energy and water through contracts with green and socially fair schemes.