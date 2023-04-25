From 6.30 to 7.30, there will be closures from Playa de Muro to Soller via Alcudia, Puerto Pollensa and Pollensa. 7.30 to 8.30 Puerto Pollensa to Valldemossa. 8.30 to 9.30 Lluc to Andratx and Lluc to Santa Maria. 9.30 to 10.30 Puig Major to Puigpunyent and Puig Major to Campanet. 10.30 to 11.30 Soller to Playa de Muro. 11.30 to 12.30 Valldemossa to Playa de Muro and Muro. 12.30 to 13.30 Banyalbufar to Playa de Muro and Muro. 13.30 to 14.30 Es Capdellà to Arta and Playa de Muro. 14.30 to 15.30 Esporles to Playa de Muro. 15.30 to 16.30 Alaro to Playa de Muro. 16.30 to 17.30 Campanet to Playa de Muro. 17.30 to 18.30 Santa Margalida to Playa de Muro. 18.30 to 19.30 Manacor to Playa de Muro. And finally 19.30 to 20.30 Arta to Playa de Muro.
There are details as how to get around related to each of these sections on Carreteras | Mallorca 312
There are also three phone numbers for details - 644 139 312, 644 733 138, 644 614 859 - as well as an email, carreteres@mallorca312.com.
