The Directorate General of Civil Protection and Emergencies has warned of a high risk of forest fires across Spain and in the Balearics due to the forecast of exceptionally high temperatures over the next few days.

According to the weather forecast until Saturday temperatures will gradually rise to levels typical of summer, which are exceptionally high for this time of year.

The situation is due to the arrival of a very warm and dry air mass from Africa.

Civil Protection is asking people to avoid reckless behaviour in the mountains, such as throwing cigarette butts, leaving abandoned rubbish or using machinery, as negligence causes the greatest number of fires.

Civil Protection is also asking people to limit exposure to the sun; to stay in well-ventilated places; to eat light, regular meals, rich in water and mineral salts, such as fruit and vegetables; to drink water or liquids frequently; to dress in light-coloured clothes that cover as much skin as possible, as well as the head.

It also advises avoiding prolonged physical exercise in the middle of the day, taking care of the elderly and the sick, and those who live alone or in isolation.

According to the Balearic met. office, temperatures are going to between 15ºC and 16ºC higher than usual for this time of year by the weekend.