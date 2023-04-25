A 35-year-old Belgian male was arrested last Thursday in the Port of Palma after a Guardia Civil dog detected drugs in his suitcase.



The seizure took place during routine checks by the Guardia Civil on vehicles and passengers disembarking from the different ferries on their arrival in Mallorca.

In one of these searches, a dog from the Cinology Group set off the alarm bells after detecting a suitcase that was travelling inside a bus with passengers who had just arrived on a ship from Barcelona.

The agents immediately located the owner of the suitcase who, when asked to open it, discovered six packages of drugs - two kilos of cocaine and two kilos of methamphetamine.