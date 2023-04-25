The seizure took place during routine checks by the Guardia Civil on vehicles and passengers disembarking from the different ferries on their arrival in Mallorca.
In one of these searches, a dog from the Cinology Group set off the alarm bells after detecting a suitcase that was travelling inside a bus with passengers who had just arrived on a ship from Barcelona.
The agents immediately located the owner of the suitcase who, when asked to open it, discovered six packages of drugs - two kilos of cocaine and two kilos of methamphetamine.
