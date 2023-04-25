The National Police at an incident in 2014. There is a permanent National Police presence at the airport, but controlling pirate operators is something for the Palma police. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Palma25/04/2023 17:18
At a Tuesday meeting to consider the problems with pirate transport operators at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, all parties concluded that without the presence of Palma police it will be impossible to put an end to these pirate operators.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.