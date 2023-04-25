At a Tuesday meeting to consider the problems with pirate transport operators at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, all parties concluded that without the presence of Palma police it will be impossible to put an end to these pirate operators.

The meeting, chaired by the minister for mobility, Josep Marí, was attended by Aena airports authority and taxi and transport associations' representatives. The government explained its plan for inspectors to carry out checks over the summer, the presidents of the taxi associations saying afterwards that the plan was "unfeasible".

The airport's director, Tomás Melgar, said at the meeting that the local police were essential for combating the pirate operators.

Palma's councillor for mobility, Xisco Dalmau, has responded to complaints by Aena and the associations by saying that "the town hall does not share the criteria for having a permanent local police presence at the airport, but does send police when Aena asks for them."