In the early hours of Saturday morning, two Spanish men aged 19 and identified as Á.G.M. and M.S.P. were arrested by the National Police following a sexual assault and a violent physical assault at a club in Palma.

Police were called to El Templo on the Son Castelló industrial estate shortly after 2am. One of the two had grabbed a woman and forced his tongue into her mouth. She tried to get away from him, but he forced her out of the club, which was when friends of the woman came to her aid. The two attacked one of these friends, beating him unconscious.

The two were located in the vicinity. Both were charged with causing serious injury, and one of them was also charged with sexual assualt.