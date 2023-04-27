There are different explanations for a proliferation of motorhomes and caravans in various parts of Mallorca. One is that people are living in them, which may be a lifestyle choice but is more commonly because they are unable to find affordable or decent homes. This aspect of caravan living has been highlighted in a video to accompany the SOS Vivienda campaign that was launched on Wednesday by the construction and real estate sectors - a newspaper report concerning residents' complaints features in the video.
