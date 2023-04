The Consubal consumers association maintains that there are restaurants in Mallorca and the Balearics that are charging 2.50 euros for half a litre of tap water. The association stresses that this is in violation of Balearic legislation.

The president of Consubal, Alfonso Rodríguez, says that tap water must be served free. His association has reported cases of charging to the regional directorate for trade.

He adds that customers have the right to demand tap water in restaurants, although the vast majority of restaurants are failing to comply with this.