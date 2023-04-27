The prestigious British nautical company, Princess Motor Yacht Sales and Argo Yachting, has a major stand at the Palma Boat Show and it is displaying all its latest models. All the yachts are built in Britain. The message from the British company was come and visit us at the Palma Boat Show.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the stand over the coming days which is located just infront of the Can Eduardo restaurant. There are yachts to suit almost everyone´s pockets. Video produced by Oliver Neilson/Phoenix Media.