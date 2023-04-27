Princess and Argo Yachts, has a major stand at the Palma Boat Show. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
27/04/2023 16:35
The prestigious British nautical company, Princess Motor Yacht Sales and Argo Yachting, has a major stand at the Palma Boat Show and it is displaying all its latest models. All the yachts are built in Britain. The message from the British company was come and visit us at the Palma Boat Show.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.