The Council of Mallorca is going to put an end to youth hostels being used as covert tourist accommodation. The councillor for tourism, Andreu Serra, says that there are hostels in Palma and elsewhere in Mallorca which are classified as youth hostels but which "are being used as tourist accommodation illegally and are therefore ignoring current tourism regulations".

At the end of 2022, all youth hostels that operate in this way were given a six-month window to regularise their situation as either proper youth hostels or as regulated tourist accommodation. Serra explains that there are twelve hostels in all. Between them they have 1,051 accommodation places. From June, inspections will start and proceedings initiated if necessary.

Youth hostels are currently not required to charge the tourist tax. From June, any tourists will have to be charged. The traditional youth hostels will continue to be exempt, the distinction with ones of a tourist nature to be determined by how hostels will now be registered. For youth hostels, there is an age limit of 30 for people who can stay in them.

The largest hostel, according to the Council, has 334 beds. These are well in excess of a tourism law maximum of 150. The Council is threatening harsh sanctions for establishments which continue to masquerade as youth hostels when they are in fact tourist establishments.