Work is on track for the new Lío Mallorca nightclub in Palma to open in July. On the Paseo Marítimo site where Tito's club used to stand, the development is by Camper, who bought the Tito's building from the Cursach Group. The club itself will be operated by the Pachá Group, who will be bringing the "most glamorous cabaret show born in Ibiza" to Mallorca.

In keeping with other Lío clubs, Palma's will feature high-quality cuisine, guided by Mallorcan Michelin-starred chef Andreu Genestra, who is currently testing the menu that will be served at the restaurant.

The cabaret show will have singers, dancers, acrobats and international artists to delight a cosmopolitan clientele, while the waiters will also be involved, "creating a new form of interaction that will ensure a captivating atmosphere". "The interaction with customers will be a house brand."

Inspired by the Ibiza club, there will also be performances unique to Mallorca, the aim being to create a state-of-the-art club that will bring together the disco, the show, live music and gastronomy.