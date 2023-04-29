On Thursday night at the Museu Marítim in Barcelona, 24 Mallorcan restaurants (47 in all in the Balearics) were presented as Michelin Guide Recommended Restaurants 2023.

Sponsored by Royal Bliss, the range of premium mixers, this was the first time that chefs of recommended restaurants in the guide have received the distinction at a public event.

The 24 are: 365 (Son Brull Hotel & Spa, Pollensa), Aromata (Palma), Arrels by Marga Coll (Hotel Mar Gran Meliá, Illetes), Ca Na Toneta (Caimari), Can Simoneta (Hotel Can Simoneta, Canyamel), Daica (Llubi), El Txoko de Martín (Palma), Es Canyis (Puerto Soller), Joan Marc (Inca), Kairiku (Campos), La Bodeguilla (Palma), La Fortaleza (Hotel Cap Rocat, Llucmajor), La Vieja (Palma), Laudat (Santanyi), Port Petit (Cala d'Or), Quadrat (Sant Francesc Hotel Singular, Palma), Sa Clastra (Galilea), Sa Pleta by Marc Fosh (Hotel Pleta de Mar, Canyamel), Schwaiger Xino’s (Palma), Son Tomás (Banyalbufar), Stagier (Palma), Sumaq (Palma), Terrae (Puerto Pollensa) and Tess de Mar (Campos).

The recommended restaurants are a distinction separate to the Michelin Stars, of which there are eleven in Mallorca.