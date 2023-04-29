Barack and Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw; these were four of the 55,000 audience at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium on Friday for a concert by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band that lasted almost three hours and represented a return to a city where they last played in 2016.

The concert at the Palau de los Deportes in Barcelona in 1981 was the first time that Springsteen and the band had performed in Spain. They were in Barcelona for the 1992 Olympics and subsequently in 1999, 2008 and 2016. It is a city with which there is a special affinity, Springsteen greeting the audience on Friday with "Hola Barcelona, hola Catalunya"; "Barcelona, us estimem" (Barcelona, we love you).

As to the celebrities in the audience, Michelle Obama and Kate Capshaw were up on the stage to join in on the chorus for an encore of 'Glory Days'.