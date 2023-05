April was one of the hottest on record in the Balearics, especially Mallorca.

The station of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in Lluc (Escorca) on Saturday reported a record temperature for the month of April, after reaching 32.7 ºC.



According to Aemet in the Balearics the previous record in Lluc was in 2000, 28.1 º C for the month of April.

On Saturday night Mallorca recorded temperatures typical of tropical nights, 20ºC in Palma, Alfábia, Sant Pere and Andratx, and 19ºC in Lluc, Puerto Soller and Banyalbufar.

The minimum temperatures were also high for the month of April in Minorca, with 17ºC in Es Mercadal and 16ºC in La Mola, while in the stations of Formentera, Ibiza and Sant Antoni they reached 19ºC.

The temperatures have since eased off a bit, but it remains unusually warm for this time of year.

The Balearics is now on forest fire alert until the end of October.