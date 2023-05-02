The Tramuntana Mountains offer fantastic scenery for cyclists as well as challenges because of climbs and descents. Puerto Andratx is a starting point for groups of cyclists, such as the 300 or so who arrive by coach from Can Picafort twice a week.
2 comments
So why don’t the authorities, Put up a sign directing people tho the toilets located near by in the port buildings. Tourism attracts and is by nature people People need certain amenities and services. Up market or not The fundamentals are the same.
Well what do you expect? There are no public facilities provided and even the port authority conveniences are locked. Mallorca makes big money from cycling and cycle races at the inconvenience of residents, but can't provide even the most basic of public facilities. What happened to the days when municipalities provided for their residents and not just operate as big businesses?