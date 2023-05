Love was certainly in the air on Saturday with the launch of the new show at Son Amar. Among the hundreds of guests on the opening night were last year´s winners of the smash-hit ITV dating show, Love Island, which is filmed on the island.Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island UK 2022 and walked away with the prize money of £50,000.

One of the highlights of the show on Saturday was when one of the show´s acrobats vaulted high above their table onto the stage.

Love Island 2023 will be filmed on the island starting next month.