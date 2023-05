Vilafranca Guardia Civil have arrested a 23-year-old arsonist, a Spaniard of Moroccan origin, who allegedly set fire to thirteen cars that were parked in the streets of Porreres early this morning. The façade of a building was also burnt.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the alarm was raised when a car burst into flames, and shortly afterwards, in different parts of the town, a wave of vehicles were torched.

Everything pointed to an arsonist causing chaos in Porreres and the Guardia Civil launched a large emergency operation, supported by the fire brigade and local police.

The investigators believe that the arsonist, who is a resident of the village, used some kind of accelerant to set fire to the cars.

The damage could exceed 70,000 euros, according to police sources.