Rafa Nadal’s family gathered at the Sa Punta restaurant in Son Servera on Monday to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Isabel Homar, the tennis player’s grandmother.

The meal consisted of the famous caldereta lobster stew prepared by chef Andrés Moreno and José Carlos Martín, and Rafael Nadal and his father went into the kitchen to supervise that everything went perfectly and they took some photographs that Andrés Moreno posted on media.

The Sa Punta restaurant, owned by the Nadal family, is very popular for family celebrations.

Sa Punta has hosted guests including King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia to Carlos Sainz, father and son, and Carlo Ancelotti, among many other well-known faces, almost all related to the world of sport.

Rafael Nadal is still recovery from an injury in his left leg sustained at the Australian Open and is shortly expected to announce his return at the Rome tournament, the last Masters 1000 on clay of the season, although it is more likely that his comeback will be at Roland Garros.

A couple of weeks ago Nadal announced his withdrawal from the Masters 1000 in Madrid which sparked alarm about his health, but according to his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, he is close to making his return.