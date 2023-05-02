The season has only just officially started, May 1, but it’s already gridlock and traffic chaos on the road to the famous Formentor lighthouse.

Cars and being ditched parked on both sides of the roads, due to the lack of parking, making driving extremely dangerous which is only made worse by gangs of motorbikes, coaches and cyclists.

Images of queues and cars parked in an unsuitable place have begun to circulate on social networks, weeks before the traffic restrictions that will affect the northeastern tip of the island begin on June 1, and continue until the end of September, from 10am to 10:30pm, and from Puerto Pollensa.

From Puerto Pollensa to Formentor beach, access will only be allowed to vehicles authorised three days in advance or emergency vehicles, public transport, residents and people with reduced mobility, as well as bicycles. From Formentor beach to the lighthouse, access will be restricted again, with the same exceptions as above, except for the first.

To facilitate visitors’ access to the peninsula, a shuttle bus will once again be provided from Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa, stopping at es Colomer, Formentor beach, Cala Murta-Cala Figuera and the lighthouse, offering a sustainable alternative to avoid being fined. In fact, during 2022, Traffic managed more than 50,000 sanctions for skipping the traffic restrictions in Formentor.